DETROIT (AP) — A week after being fined by regulators for delaying safety recalls, Hyundai is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the US because the engines could fail.
The recall covers certain 2012 Santa Fe SUVs, 2015 and 2016 Veloster cars, and Sonata Hybrid cars from 2011 through 2013 and 2016. The vehicles have 2.4-liter, 2-liter or 1.6-liter engines.
The recall will address a manufacturing issue that could cause the connecting rod bearings to wear out and the engines to fail, Hyundai said. A damaged connecting rod could puncture the engine block, causing the engine to stall. It also could let oil leak onto hot surfaces, increasing the risk of a fire.
The failures are caused by machining debris that can restrict oil flow. Documents posted Friday on NHTSA’s website say that owners could hear abnormal knocking sounds from the engine and see warning lights before any failure or fire.
The recall stems from discussions in a 2019 US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into engine failures and fires, the company said.
