JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A rocket fuel company is bringing its rocket motor research and development operations to Mississippi.
Adranos, Inc. will occupy the 640 acre, seven-building complex once filled by General Dynamics in McHenry in Stone County. The company plans to invest $525,000 in the project and create 20 jobs.
At the site, Adranos will build a rocket motor test stand so it can perform a series of tests of its next-generation rocket fuel, the first of which will occur during the summer of 2021.
“The opportunity afforded to us by Stone County and the Mississippi Development Authority is truly extraordinary,” Adranos CEO Chris Stoker said.
