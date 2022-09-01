SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An international banker accused of bribing Puerto Rico’s then-governor to undermine an investigation into his institution turned himself in, on Wednesday, almost a month after he was charged in federal court.
Julio Herrera Velutini, who is a citizen of Venezuela and Italy and who was thought to be living in the United Kingdom, pleaded not guilty hours after he was arrested in Puerto Rico and was ordered held on a $1 million secured bond.
Herrera faces several charges, including bribery and honest services wire fraud — which implies a third party being harmed by the bribery or kickbacks.
Federal authorities said the Puerto Rico-based Bancredito International Bank & Trust that Herrera owned came under scrutiny, in 2019, when Puerto Rico’s Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions began probing suspicious transactions that the bank did not report.
Officials alleged that Herrera and a former FBI agent who served as his consultant promised to financially support former Gov. Wanda Vázquez’s 2020 campaign for governor if she dismissed the commissioner and appointed a new one of Herrera’s choosing.
