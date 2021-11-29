PALMDALE — Edwards Federal Credit Union, 39963 10th St. West, at Avenue O-8, has a “Winter Wonderland Train Village” set up through Dec. 31.
Those who wish to view it can do so between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday.
Children 10 and under can write a letter to Santa and drop it off at the credit union. Letters dropped off by Dec. 17 will be delivered to the post office by Santa’s special helpers.
