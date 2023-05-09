Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo
FRANKFURT, Germany — Adidas still hasn’t figured out what to do with $1.3 billion worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers after splitting with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The shoes have been sitting in warehouses for nearly seven months since the German sportswear company ended ties with Ye over his anti-semitic and other offensive remarks. CEO Bjorn Gulden said Friday that Adidas is “getting closer and closer to making a decision.” He’s declined to say if destroying the shoes had been ruled out, but the company is “trying to avoid that.” Adidas reported that the breakup cost it $441 million in lost sales at the start of the year.
Minnesota Senate set to pass paid family and medical leave
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Senate was poised Monday to approve a plan to entitle workers across the state to paid leave when they’re sick or caring for relatives who are ill.
While Senate Democrats hold only a one-seat majority, paid family and medical leave has been a priority of the party for several years, and a series of preliminary votes showed they were all firmly on board. The proposal passed the House last week on a 68-64 vote, and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the final version that emerges from a House-Senate conference committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.