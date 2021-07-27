Tesla reaches milestone with first $1B quarterly profit
Tesla’s quarterly profit has surpassed $1 billion for the first time thanks to the electric car pioneer’s ability to navigate through a pandemic-driven computer chip shortage that has caused major headaches for other automakers.
The financial milestone announced Monday extended a two-year run of prosperity that has erased questions about Tesla’s long-term viability raised during its early years of losses and production problems.
The Palo Alto, California, company earned $1.1 billion, or $1.02 per share, in the April-June period.
