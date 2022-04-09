Ex-Goldman Sachs banker convicted in plot to loot 1MDB fund
NEW YORK — A former Goldman Sachs banker has been convicted of bribery and other corruption charges accusing him of participating in a $4.5 billion scheme to loot the Malaysian state investment fund, 1MDB. A jury found Roger Ng guilty on all counts, Friday, at a US trial where jurors had heard testimony about tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. The embezzlement bankrolled lavish spending on jewels, art, a superyacht and luxury real estate. Ng’s lawyers claimed he was being made a “fall guy” for a higher-ranking Goldman banker who pleaded guilty and testified for the government.
Food prices soar to record levels
ROME — The United Nations says prices for world food commodities like grains and vegetable oils have reached their highest levels ever because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization said, Friday, that its Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month, up 12.6% from February. As it is, the February index was the highest level since its 1990 inception.
