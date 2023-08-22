PALMDALE — The city’s next mayor will be District 1 Councilmember Austin Bishop, under a rotational system unanimously agreed to by the City Council on Wednesday.
Such a system was not in place in time for the annual council organizational meeting in December. Instead, Mayor Laura Bettencourt was selected by drawing a pingpong ball from a bag.
At that time, the council requested a rotational system be drafted for consideration, a process that took nearly eight months.
Interim City Attorney William Curley III proposed the ordinance to amend the city’s Municipal Code that would establish a formal rotation for the mayor and mayor pro tem positions. The ordinance is required following the change last year to a system of five council districts, abandoning the former system of four council districts and a mayor elected at large.
For the mayor, the rotation would follow the council districts in numerical order.
“It’s predictable. The council will know years in advance what the cycle is,” Curley said.
As Bettencourt’s District 3 will have already had its turn at the position, the initial cycle would skip that district.
The proposal offered two options for selecting the mayor pro tem each year. The first would be selection by a majority of the council and the other to rotate the position in a similar fashion to the mayor’s seat.
“Either one will work,” Curley said.
Palmdale once had a rotational mayor pro tem position but switched to one selected by the council majority some years ago. Council members on Wednesday preferred a return to the rotation for mayor pro tem as well as for mayor. The mayor pro tem will be the numerical district following the mayor’s district. For example, when the District 1 council member is mayor, the District 2 council member will serve as mayor pro tem.
With the move toward districts instead of councils elected at-large, to meet the requirements of the California Voting Rights Act, many cities in Los Angeles County have rotational mayor systems, Bishop said.
The process will allow for any council member to pass on their turn in either position, with the position going to the next in line.
Bettencourt said her turn to be mayor pro tem came up shortly after she was elected, and she wasn’t prepared at the time to take on the role.
“We can’t force them to be mayor,” she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón urged the council to hold off on approving the proposal in order to conduct a survey of residents before settling on a rotation system.
“There’s no urgency in adopting this tonight,” she said, adding she wanted the ordinance language finalized before the council voted on it.
Bettencourt opposed putting off a decision again, as that was why a system was not in place in December and she was selected by lot.
A number of residents requested a return to the former system with an elected mayor during the public comment period during Wednesday’s discussion. That option is not under consideration at this time, officials said, but staff was directed to research the legalities of making that change for consideration at a future time.
“I personally would like to see a directly elected mayor,” Councilmember Eric Ohlsen said.
