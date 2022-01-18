QUARTZ HILL — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to an armed man who had barricaded himself in a vehicle outside a home in the 42000 block of 61st Street West, Monday morning.
The incident was reported at approximately 7:47 a.m., Sheriff’s officials reported.
The barricaded suspect, described as a Hispanic man, surrendered about three hours later and was taken into custody.
