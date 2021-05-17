LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School is accepting nominations for the 2021 Hall of Fame class of inductees.
Alumni are honored for success in one of nine categories: athletics, business, community service, education, faculty, government service, journalism, science, and visual and performing arts.
The 2021 inductees will be honored during an induction ceremony held in the fall at the homecoming football game. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Principal Eric Stanford decided to not host an induction ceremony for the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees.
The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that will take place this fall will include inductees from 2020 and 2021.
“Our inductees have done so much for our community and school and deserve to be honored in person and in true Antelope fashion,” Stanford said.
The 2020 inductees are Kevin Appier, Class of 1984, athletics; Charles Ferrari, faculty, 1964 to 1971; Patti (Windbigler) Nygaard, Class of 1957, community service; and William “Bill” Rawlings, Class of 1965, community service.
Nomination forms are available online at www.antelopevalleyhs.org/about/hall-of-fame
The deadline for submissions is June 1.
Submissions can be returned to the principal’s office at AV High, 44900 Division St., Lancaster, CA 93535; by email to jnieves@avhsd.org; or by fax at 661-886-7184.
