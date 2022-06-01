Crimes reported for May 16, 2022
LANCASTER
ARSON: 80th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3500 block West Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 44600 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 600 block East Ovington Street
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 1600 block Cactus Drive
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 2600 block Peaceful Way
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Penner Avenue
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block 97th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 22nd Street West and Avenue P-8
ASSAULT: 37500 block Parkforest Court
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 33rd Street East and Avenue R-4
ROBBERY: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 41700 block Kensington Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block Oxford Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L
