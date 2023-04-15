LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College officials dedicated the educational institution’s hangar at Fox Field to longtime career technical eduction instructor, aviator, pilot and Vietnam veteran Jack Halliday Sr. during a brief Friday morning naming ceremony.
The facility is now known as the Jack Halliday Sr. Hangar for Aeronautical Studies. A large, white sign with black letters spelling out the new name is on the south side of the hangar.
AV College administrators, trustees, colleagues, family, friends and students joined Halliday for the event. Rep. Mike Garcia presented him with a certificate of recognition.
“This is the greatest honor I’ve ever had in my life,” Halliday said.
He believes in the butterfly effect, where a small change such as when a butterfly flaps its wings in China the weather changes in Paris.
“I believe that everybody you ever associate with in your lifetime has an effect on your life,” Halliday said.
He said those in attendance had more of an effect on his life than any others.
“I’m honored by this, the naming of this building for me, but I want you to feel the honor for yourself because you’re the ones that have pointed me in this direction over my lifetime and I appreciate that very much,” Halliday said.
He is a graduate of the Northrop Aeronautical Institute and served in multiple aerospace positions as an airframe and power mechanic. Halliday has been instrumental in the growth of the aviation program at AV College, preparing thousands of students for careers in aviation.
He helped get approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for the college’s first certified aviation program. He started at AV College in the mid-1980s, when the program had minimal space and moved multiple times before it became a full-fledged program with dedicated facilities at the Lancaster campus and Fox Field.
AV College’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution last May to rename the educational facility.
“Jack has made a tremendous difference in the Valley, not only for Antelope Valley College but for the aviation industry and for the students who’ve gone through the program,” Board Clerk Michael Adams said.
Greg Bormann, dean of Career Technical Education for AV College, read the resolution at the ceremony.
“Whereas, Jack has devoted over 35 years to Antelope Valley College preparing thousands of students for careers in aviation,” he said. “Jack has been instrumental in the growth of the aviation programs at Antelope Valley College preparing thousands of students for careers in aviation.”
AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said it’s not very often that they get to celebrate someone whose passion is so well exhibited.
“We have a bunch of students standing in the back and they are here because, sir, you have dedicated your life work, the culmination of all this experience into this program and into Antelope Valley College,” she said.
Zellet presented Halliday with a sweatshirt from the Veterans Services office with the phrase “We got your six,” the aviator’s version of “we got your back,” on the back.
“Without Jack, none of the aeronautical programs that we have would even be on the radar,” career technical education instructor Maria Clinton said.
Jack Halliday Jr. also a career technical education instructor at AV College, said his father inspired him.
“I’m very proud of my father,” he said. “Growing up we lived, ate and slept aviation and airplanes.”
His grandfather was an aviator in World War II and his father an aviator.
“My father has always been an inspiration to me not just for the greatness of aviation but the greatness of community and giving back to community,” Jack Halliday Jr. said.
