OAKLAND — A shooting during filming of a music video at an Oakland gas station that killed one person and wounded four others may have been gang-related, police said, Tuesday.
Gunfire erupted at around 6 p.m., Monday, at the Valero station on MacArthur Boulevard, authorities said. One of those wounded was in a car that was struck by bullets.
Police originally said there were eight shooting victims, including the person who died. But in a Tuesday update, they said three people were injured in a car accident as they drove away from the scene.
Bullets also struck a business but nobody was hurt, police said.
