PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors are calling for artists to participate in the sixth annual “Generations” juried art contest and exhibition.
Artwork will be selected by a panel of community members. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded in three age categories: 55 years and older, 18 through 54, and 17 years and younger.
Selected artists will be notified by Aug. 9 if their art has been accepted.
The exhibit will begin with a free reception from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20, at both Legacy Commons for Active Seniors and The Palmdale Playhouse. Live music and light refreshments will be provided. The winners will be announced at the Palmdale Playhouse at 7:30 pm.
“Generations” is open to artists of all ages and there is no fee to enter. Those interested may apply online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/generations2021. The deadline to apply is Aug. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.