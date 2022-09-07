0907 crime map

Crimes reported for Aug. 22, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16500 block Newmont Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 43300 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 43800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

THEFT: 43700 block 42nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block 16th Street West

LITTLEROCK

ROBBERY: 10800 block East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 75th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 2000 block Sweetbrier Street

ASSAULT: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

ASSAULT: 37700 block Wisteria Rail

ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

