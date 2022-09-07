Crimes reported for Aug. 22, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16500 block Newmont Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43300 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 43700 block 42nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block 16th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ROBBERY: 10800 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 75th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 2000 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 37700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ASSAULT: 37700 block Wisteria Rail
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
