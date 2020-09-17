Crimes reported for Sept. 1, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K-7
ASSAULT: Fourth Street East and Avenue L-8
BURGLARY: 2700 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue J-15
ROBBERY: 43800 block 17th Street East
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45100 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block East Avenue L-8
THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block Cooperstown Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block Via Barbera
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue W-11
LLANO
ASSAULT: 13300 block East Avenue W-2
PALMDALE
ARSON: Avenue S and The Groves
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and East Avenue R-14
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-6
BURGLARY: 37800 block Echo Mountain Road
ASSAULT: 12700 block Pearblossom Highway
