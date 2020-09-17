Crime map, Sept. 17, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 1, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K-7

ASSAULT: Fourth Street East and Avenue L-8

BURGLARY: 2700 block West Avenue L

ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue J-15

ROBBERY: 43800 block 17th Street East

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45100 block Valley Central Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block East Avenue L-8

THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue I

THEFT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block Cooperstown Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block Via Barbera

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue W-11

LLANO

ASSAULT: 13300 block East Avenue W-2

PALMDALE

ARSON: Avenue S and The Groves

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and East Avenue R-14

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-6

BURGLARY: 37800 block Echo Mountain Road

ASSAULT: 12700 block Pearblossom Highway

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.