Crimes reported for Nov. 6, 2020
LANCASTER
ARSON: Avenue J and Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 4500 block Stanridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 44500 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 49400 block 35th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2600 block East Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Stanridge Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 6500 block East Avenue T
PALMDALE
ARSON: 42200 block 60th Street East
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue R-5
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 3800 block Tournament Drive
BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3300 block Fairfield Avenue
THEFT: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.