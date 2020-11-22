Crime map, Nov. 22, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 6, 2020

LANCASTER

ARSON: Avenue J and Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 4500 block Stanridge Avenue

BURGLARY: 44500 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 49400 block 35th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42300 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 2600 block East Avenue J-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Stanridge Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 6500 block East Avenue T

PALMDALE

ARSON: 42200 block 60th Street East

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue R-5

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10

ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East

BURGLARY: 3800 block Tournament Drive

BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 3300 block Fairfield Avenue

THEFT: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

