LAGUNA BEACH — An 18-year-old suspected hit-and-run driver surrendered to police a day after a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary was struck by a car in a Laguna Beach crosswalk, authorities said.
The 60-year-old man died and his 60-year-old wife was hospitalized following the crash, Thursday evening, police said.
Laguna Beach investigators announced they were looking for the driver of a Volkswagen sedan with a model year between 2005 and 2010 that likely has front-end damage.
The driver turned herself in, on Friday. Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca of Costa Mesa faces charges including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and felony hit and run, police Lt. Cornelius Ashton said. She was released on $100,000 bail.
It wasn’t known, Sunday, if she has an attorney.
(0) comments
