ALL-HIGH DESERT LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL 2022-23

MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS

Senior Amber Jordan Rosamond

Senior Brookelynn Gallis Kern Valley

FIRST TEAM

Sophomore Destiny Hart Desert

Sophomore Keira Gamboa Desert

Senior Kaili York Boron

Sophomore Kiley Perez Rosamond

Freshman Abigail Cardoza Rosamond

Freshman Jayda Bushling Kern Valley 

Junior Henny Charley Bishop

Junior Chessy Dondero Bishop

SECOND TEAM

Freshman Ariel Cain Rosamond

Junior Rihanna Williams Rosamond

Senior Ny’Ja Jarmon California City

Junior Hailey Davis Boron 

Sophomore Ava Elliott Kern Valley

Freshman Elli Jeans Kern Valley

Freshman Kristin Allen Bishop 

Junior Nicole Smyth Mammoth

HONORABLE MENTION

Junior Yazmin Page Boron

Sophomore Elaysha Israel California City 

Freshman Kalista Williams Desert

Junior Callie Morris Rosamond

Freshman Makayla Scally Frazier Mtn.

Sophomore Jessie Bunting Kern Valley

Sophomore Audrey Borunda Mammoth

Senior Larissa Cortez Bishop

ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Senior Kaili York Boron

Sophomore Maya Braxton California City

Sophomore Riley Freeland Desert

Senior Amber Jordan Rosamond

Senior Jayda Jackson Bishop

Sophomore Isabella Fredricks Frazier Mtn.

Senior Brookelynn Gallis Kern Valley

Senior Ashley Borunda Mammoth

