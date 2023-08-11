ALL-HIGH DESERT LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL 2022-23

MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS
Senior Amber Jordan Rosamond
Senior Brookelynn Gallis Kern Valley
FIRST TEAM
Sophomore Destiny Hart Desert
Sophomore Keira Gamboa Desert
Senior Kaili York Boron
Sophomore Kiley Perez Rosamond
Freshman Abigail Cardoza Rosamond
Freshman Jayda Bushling Kern Valley
Junior Henny Charley Bishop
Junior Chessy Dondero Bishop
SECOND TEAM
Freshman Ariel Cain Rosamond
Junior Rihanna Williams Rosamond
Senior Ny’Ja Jarmon California City
Junior Hailey Davis Boron
Sophomore Ava Elliott Kern Valley
Freshman Elli Jeans Kern Valley
Freshman Kristin Allen Bishop
Junior Nicole Smyth Mammoth
HONORABLE MENTION
Junior Yazmin Page Boron
Sophomore Elaysha Israel California City
Freshman Kalista Williams Desert
Junior Callie Morris Rosamond
Freshman Makayla Scally Frazier Mtn.
Sophomore Jessie Bunting Kern Valley
Sophomore Audrey Borunda Mammoth
Senior Larissa Cortez Bishop
ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM
Senior Kaili York Boron
Sophomore Maya Braxton California City
Sophomore Riley Freeland Desert
Senior Amber Jordan Rosamond
Senior Jayda Jackson Bishop
Sophomore Isabella Fredricks Frazier Mtn.
Senior Brookelynn Gallis Kern Valley
Senior Ashley Borunda Mammoth
