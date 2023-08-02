 Skip to main content
ALL-GOLDEN LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 2022

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Senior Leah Gillie Quartz Hill

FIRST TEAM

Senior Rachel Plantinga Quartz Hill

Senior Paige Stuart Quartz Hill

Senior Caroline Toberman Quartz Hill

Senior Celeste Anaya Highland

Senior Francheska De Guzman Highland

Junior Savannah Anaya Highland

Senior Mya Colquitt Lancaster

Senior Daisy Galvan Lancaster

Senior Riley Asp Knight

Senior Oluwatosin Sunday Knight

Senior Valentine Trujillo Palmdale

Senior Omega Smith Palmdale

Senior Olivia Aguilar Eastside

Senior Breanna Alcazar Antelope Valley

Senior Rebecca Mazas Alvarado Littlerock

HONORABLE MENTION

Senior Nyla Ceniceros Antelope Valley

Senior Maia Washington Eastside

Senior Kenna De La Rosa Highland

Senior Gracesen Exiga Knight

Senior Camryn Boyer Lancaster

Senior Kayla Portillo Littlerock

Senior Mia Arrivillaga Palmdale

Senior Emma Frazer Quartz Hill

