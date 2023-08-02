ALL-GOLDEN LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 2022

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Senior Leah Gillie Quartz Hill
FIRST TEAM
Senior Leah Gillie Quartz Hill
Senior Rachel Plantinga Quartz Hill
Senior Paige Stuart Quartz Hill
Senior Caroline Toberman Quartz Hill
Senior Celeste Anaya Highland
Senior Francheska De Guzman Highland
Junior Savannah Anaya Highland
Senior Mya Colquitt Lancaster
Senior Daisy Galvan Lancaster
Senior Riley Asp Knight
Senior Oluwatosin Sunday Knight
Senior Valentine Trujillo Palmdale
Senior Omega Smith Palmdale
Senior Olivia Aguilar Eastside
Senior Breanna Alcazar Antelope Valley
Senior Rebecca Mazas Alvarado Littlerock
HONORABLE MENTION
Senior Nyla Ceniceros Antelope Valley
Senior Maia Washington Eastside
Senior Kenna De La Rosa Highland
Senior Gracesen Exiga Knight
Senior Camryn Boyer Lancaster
Senior Kayla Portillo Littlerock
Senior Mia Arrivillaga Palmdale
Senior Emma Frazer Quartz Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.