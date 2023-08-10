 Skip to main content
ALL-GOLDEN LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL 2022-23

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Junior Amia Tate Knight

FIRST TEAM

Junior Athieng Bol Highland

Senior Zaniyah Wyatt Highland

Junior Maya Callis Highland

Senior Aima Tuiasosopo Highland

Junior Amia Tate Knight

Senior Riley Asp Knight

Junior Alia Tate Knight

Senior Grace Faulk Quartz Hill

Junior Mandy Frozina Quartz Hill

Senior Shaniya Sinclair Lancaster

Soph. Brianna SaMarion Lancaster

Junior Aprill Medrano Eastside

Junior Mona Fajardo Eastside

Soph. Leandriah Zachry Antelope Valley

Senior Shekinah Mitchell Palmdale

Junior Genise Monreal Littlerock

HONORABLE MENTION

Senior Nilya Stepps Antelope Valley

Fresh. Joy Allen Eastside

Soph. Alaina James Highland

Senior Dimetria Johnson Knight

Fresh. Alena Wilson Lancaster

Junior Ana Sanchez Littlerock

Senior Timara Carr Palmdale

Senior Malaiya Paulk Quartz Hill

