ALL-GOLDEN LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL 2022-23

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Junior Amia Tate Knight
FIRST TEAM
Junior Athieng Bol Highland
Senior Zaniyah Wyatt Highland
Junior Maya Callis Highland
Senior Aima Tuiasosopo Highland
Junior Amia Tate Knight
Senior Riley Asp Knight
Junior Alia Tate Knight
Senior Grace Faulk Quartz Hill
Junior Mandy Frozina Quartz Hill
Senior Shaniya Sinclair Lancaster
Soph. Brianna SaMarion Lancaster
Junior Aprill Medrano Eastside
Junior Mona Fajardo Eastside
Soph. Leandriah Zachry Antelope Valley
Senior Shekinah Mitchell Palmdale
Junior Genise Monreal Littlerock
HONORABLE MENTION
Senior Nilya Stepps Antelope Valley
Fresh. Joy Allen Eastside
Soph. Alaina James Highland
Senior Dimetria Johnson Knight
Fresh. Alena Wilson Lancaster
Junior Ana Sanchez Littlerock
Senior Timara Carr Palmdale
Senior Malaiya Paulk Quartz Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.