 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ALL-GOLDEN LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER 2022-23

  • 0

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Senior Jakob Rodriguez Katz Highland

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Junior Anthony Contreras Rueda Littlerock

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Senior Samuel Alcantara Palmdale

FIRST TEAM

Junior Anthony Contreras Rueda Littlerock

Junior Angel Montes De Oca Littlerock

Soph. Adrian Villafranco Littlerock

Senior Alexander Deras Littlerock

Senior Davien Karanikolas Quartz Hill

Senior Damon Smith Quartz Hill

Senior Omar Lopez Quartz Hill 

Senior Chisom Ene Quartz Hill

Senior Samuel Alcantara Palmdale

Junior Diego Nunez Palmdale

Senior Abraham Diaz Palmdale

Senior Jason Palacios Eastside

Senior Alexander Rodriguez Eastside

Senior Jakob Rodriguez Katz Highland

Junior Nathaniel Cobb Highland

Senior Emilio Gonzalez Lancaster

Senior Omar Perez Knight

Junior Angel Dominguez AV High

SECOND TEAM

Soph. Joaquin Garcia Littlerock

Junior Ricardo Morales Navarro Littlerock

Junior Kaleb Stokes Quartz Hill

Senior Xander Jakeway Quartz Hill

Junior Juan Garcia Palmdale

Senior Javier Castellanos Palmdale

Junior Sebastian Gonzalez Eastside

Soph. Angel Magana Eastside

Senior Raul Precido Highland

Senior Cruz Campos Highland

Junior Oscar Flores Lancaster

Senior Nino Parangao Lancaster

Junior Baris Dokmeci Knight

Senior Gregorio Pacheco AV High

HONORABLE MENTION

Junior Joseph Paz AV High 

Soph. Edwin Lopez Eastside

Junior Jose Figueroa Highland

Junior Diego Briseno Knight

Senior Sebastian Moya Lancaster

Soph. Adrian Alvarez Littlerock

Junior Andres Ramos Palmdale

Senior Kwadwo Dua Quartz Hill

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.