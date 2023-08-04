ALL-GOLDEN LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER 2022-23

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Senior Jakob Rodriguez Katz Highland
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Junior Anthony Contreras Rueda Littlerock
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Senior Samuel Alcantara Palmdale
FIRST TEAM
Junior Anthony Contreras Rueda Littlerock
Junior Angel Montes De Oca Littlerock
Soph. Adrian Villafranco Littlerock
Senior Alexander Deras Littlerock
Senior Davien Karanikolas Quartz Hill
Senior Damon Smith Quartz Hill
Senior Omar Lopez Quartz Hill
Senior Chisom Ene Quartz Hill
Senior Samuel Alcantara Palmdale
Junior Diego Nunez Palmdale
Senior Abraham Diaz Palmdale
Senior Jason Palacios Eastside
Senior Alexander Rodriguez Eastside
Senior Jakob Rodriguez Katz Highland
Junior Nathaniel Cobb Highland
Senior Emilio Gonzalez Lancaster
Senior Omar Perez Knight
Junior Angel Dominguez AV High
SECOND TEAM
Soph. Joaquin Garcia Littlerock
Junior Ricardo Morales Navarro Littlerock
Junior Kaleb Stokes Quartz Hill
Senior Xander Jakeway Quartz Hill
Junior Juan Garcia Palmdale
Senior Javier Castellanos Palmdale
Junior Sebastian Gonzalez Eastside
Soph. Angel Magana Eastside
Senior Raul Precido Highland
Senior Cruz Campos Highland
Junior Oscar Flores Lancaster
Senior Nino Parangao Lancaster
Junior Baris Dokmeci Knight
Senior Gregorio Pacheco AV High
HONORABLE MENTION
Junior Joseph Paz AV High
Soph. Edwin Lopez Eastside
Junior Jose Figueroa Highland
Junior Diego Briseno Knight
Senior Sebastian Moya Lancaster
Soph. Adrian Alvarez Littlerock
Junior Andres Ramos Palmdale
Senior Kwadwo Dua Quartz Hill
