ALL-GOLDEN LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL 2022-23

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Senior Malik Larane Knight
FIRST TEAM
Senior Malik Larane Knight
Senior Darius Freeman Knight
Senior Corion Hubbard Knight
Sophomore Da’vian Brooks Knight
Junior Jaidyn Norman Quartz Hill
Senior Houston Brown-Stokes Quartz Hill
Senior Tyler Ervin Quartz Hill
Senior Amir Johnson Eastside
Senior Makael Carter Eastside
Junior William Young Jr. Littlerock
Junior Sean Morgan Littlerock
Senior Ben Estrada Highland
Senior Devin Gully Highland
Senior David Harper Palmdale
Senior Ryan Calimlim Lancaster
Junior Kiwan Sims Jr. AV High
HONORABLE MENTION
Junior Darren Harper Knight
Senior Camarie Medley Eastside
Senior Isaac Valle Quartz Hill
Senior Omari Penn Littlerock
Sophomore Jerald Varela Highland
Junior Jamari Owens Palmdale
Senior Jaylen Edwards Lancaster
Senior Dewayne Wall AV High
