ALL-GOLDEN LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL 2022-23

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Senior Malik Larane Knight

FIRST TEAM

Senior Malik Larane Knight

 

Senior Darius Freeman Knight

Senior Corion Hubbard Knight

Sophomore Da’vian Brooks Knight

Junior Jaidyn Norman Quartz Hill

Senior Houston Brown-Stokes Quartz Hill

Senior Tyler Ervin Quartz Hill

Senior Amir Johnson Eastside

Senior Makael Carter Eastside 

Junior William Young Jr. Littlerock

Junior Sean Morgan Littlerock

Senior Ben Estrada Highland

Senior Devin Gully Highland

Senior David Harper Palmdale

Senior Ryan Calimlim Lancaster

Junior Kiwan Sims Jr. AV High

HONORABLE MENTION

Junior Darren Harper Knight

Senior Camarie Medley Eastside

Senior Isaac Valle Quartz Hill

Senior Omari Penn Littlerock

Sophomore Jerald Varela Highland

Junior Jamari Owens Palmdale

Senior Jaylen Edwards Lancaster 

Senior Dewayne Wall AV High

