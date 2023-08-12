MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Junior Tyrone Riley St. Pius X-SMA

FIRST TEAM

Junior Mister Burnside Paraclete

Senior Donovan Ware Paraclete

Junior Devon Marshall Paraclete

Junior Tyrone Riley St. Pius X-SMA

Sophomore Douglas Langford St. Pius X-SMA

Sophomore Tariq Bridges St. Pius X-SMA

Sophomore Saul Anaya St. Pius X-SMA

Senior Manuel Chavez Bishop Amat

Junior Marcos Gonzalez Bishop Amat

Senior Ja’Quavis Williford Cathedral

Senior Ehinome Inegbenoise Cathedral

Senior Jude Harris Salesian

Junior Ryan Hajjar LaSalle

SECOND TEAM

Junior DJ Phillips Paraclete

Junior Titus Morris Paraclete

Junior Tylon Williams St. Pius X-SMA

Sophomore Shaun Fonoimoana St. Pius X-SMA

Sophomore Shaun Stinson Bishop Amat

Junior Matthew Rodriguez Bishop Amat

Senior Manny Cuaresma Cathedral

Junior Sergio Delano Cathedral

Senior Afan Trnka Salesian

Freshman Omar Gonzalez La Salle

