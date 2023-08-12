MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Junior Tyrone Riley St. Pius X-SMA
FIRST TEAM
Junior Mister Burnside Paraclete
Senior Donovan Ware Paraclete
Junior Devon Marshall Paraclete
Junior Tyrone Riley St. Pius X-SMA
Sophomore Douglas Langford St. Pius X-SMA
Sophomore Tariq Bridges St. Pius X-SMA
Sophomore Saul Anaya St. Pius X-SMA
Senior Manuel Chavez Bishop Amat
Junior Marcos Gonzalez Bishop Amat
Senior Ja’Quavis Williford Cathedral
Senior Ehinome Inegbenoise Cathedral
Senior Jude Harris Salesian
Junior Ryan Hajjar LaSalle
SECOND TEAM
Junior DJ Phillips Paraclete
Junior Titus Morris Paraclete
Junior Tylon Williams St. Pius X-SMA
Sophomore Shaun Fonoimoana St. Pius X-SMA
Sophomore Shaun Stinson Bishop Amat
Junior Matthew Rodriguez Bishop Amat
Senior Manny Cuaresma Cathedral
Junior Sergio Delano Cathedral
Senior Afan Trnka Salesian
Freshman Omar Gonzalez La Salle
