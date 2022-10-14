WHAT: Aerospace Valley Air Show at Edwards Air Force Base.
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday.
Admission and parking are free.
Gates open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Guests must be on base by 11:30 a.m.
Public access is through the West Gate, on Rosamond Boulevard, and North Gate, off Highway 58. For those arriving from the south, it is advised to take the Antelope Valley Freeway to either Avenue D or Avenue A, head east to Sierra Highway, then take Sierra Highway to Rosamond Boulevard.
Expect traffic delays, and carpooling is strongly recommended.
A free shuttle will bring visitors from the parking area to the air show flight line. There will be benches and water stations for those who chose to walk the mile from the parking to the flightline.
The STEM Expo, with dozens of hands-on displays, demonstrations and speakers, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., each day. Flying begins at 11 a.m., each day, and concludes at 3 p.m.; the air show closes at 4 p.m., each day.
Information, including maps, is available at avairshow.com
Do:
• Wear comfortable walking shoes.
• Bring sunscreen, sunglasses, hat and ear plugs.
• Bring folding lawn chairs and cameras.
• Refillable water bottles for use with available filling stations.
• Bags are allowed up to 17.5 inches high and 13 inches wide, and will be searched.
Don’t:
• Outside food is not allowed; food and drink vendors will be on-site.
• Bring weapons of any kind, including pocket knives.
• No outside alcoholic beverages, ice chests or coolers except when medically necessary.
• No pets, other than service animals.
• No glass containers.
• No bicycles, roller skates/blades, scooters, skateboards or hoverboards.
• No personal drones.
• No lasers or laser pointers.
• No large umbrellas, canopies or beach coverings.
• No federally banned substances, such as narcotics.
