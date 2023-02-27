LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District will use ad hoc advisory committees for the arts and agriculture to recommend how to spend one-time funds in the amount of $6.3 million, from an Arts, Music and Instructional Materials block grant from the state.
The discretionary grant funds are to be used to provide standards-aligned professional development and instructional materials in specified areas and to improve school culture and develop diverse and culturally relevant book collections, according to a description.
The funds can also be used for operational costs and COVID personal protective equipment.
The District was awarded approximately $12.74 million to be spent over the next four years. The Board tabled approval of the block grant at the Jan. 19 meeting for further discussion. The grant award was projected to decrease by 36% to about $8.15 million due to California’s projected budget deficit.
The Board held a special meeting Thursday for discussion and consideration for approval of the committees, including members, as well as the block grant itself.
“We’ve received $6.3 million that we can spend,” Board President Charles said at the meeting.
He added that 71% of the money is going toward the arts, which is more than the original proposal.
Proposed expenditures for the funds include approximately $4.57 million for arts expenditures to be determined by the arts advisory committee. There is another $446,115 for COVID-19-related costs necessary to keep students and staff safe and schools open for in-person instruction.
Another $700,000 of the grant will be earmarked for enhancements to the agriculture programs and $1.1 million will go toward teachers’ and classified employees’ retirement programs.
Trustee Jill McGrady, a retired teacher with the District, said that all of the funds should go toward the arts.
“As a teacher of the arts, I find it really difficult that we are taking so much money from this program, from this grant for arts, and putting it in other places,” she said.
Superintendent Greg Nehen said the state Legislature, through trailer language, did not put any restrictions on the spending.
“This will never happen again,” McGrady said. “I don’t think we will ever see a big influx of money for the arts.”
She also supports the agriculture program, as well as the District’s other programs. She asked whether the $1.1 million for retirement programs could go toward student-focused programs.
The Board voted 4-1 to approve the grant, with McGrady dissenting.
“I hear you; trust me, Mrs. McGrady, if we could have 100%, I would say let’s do it,” Board Vice President Carla Corona said. “However, I’m trying to think bigger relationships. The teachers that are going to be coming to this job fair if they say, ‘Oh, the District supports pensions then they’ll show up.’ ”
Corona said she is OK with the money going toward the agriculture program due to what skills the students can learn.
Trustee Donita Winn said the District has to pay for employee retirement programs anyway, which usually comes out the general fund.
“Just think of all the things that money can do and not just repairing the theaters, but establishing that opportunity for our students to express themselves and maybe create a living and a career out of the arts,” she said.
The Board also unanimously approved the creation of the two committees for arts and agriculture, as well as their membership.
Corona will serve as chair of the advisory committee for the arts programs. The committees will include a principal from each school or their designee and teachers from the visual and performing arts programs.
Hughes will serve as president of the Agriculture/FFA programs committee. The committee will include the principal or their designee from Antelope Valley, Littlerock and Palmdale agriculture programs as well as teachers from the programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.