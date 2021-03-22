NEWPORT BEACH — About 40 false killer whales were spotted along a California coastline, an uncommon sighting for the tropical species usually found in warmer waters.
The sighting on Saturday was the first time they had been found along the Orange County coastline since 2019, when they showed up four times that year, the Orange County Register reported.
“They like Mexico and this is just kind of a little spring break trip,” said Ryan Lawler, owner of Newport Coastal Adventure.
Lawler was at a private birthday party when he saw the pod of false killer whales just outside the Newport Harbor entrance.
The false killer whales, like actual killer whales, are a dolphin species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.