PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday approved a nearly $1 million contract for installing the first phase of security cameras and access control for buildings at the City Hall campus.
However, Mayor Laura Bettencourt and others on the Council questioned the locations chosen for the first phase of camera installations, leading to instructions directed at staff to return to the Council with a proposal to fast-track the second phase of camera installations.
The $973,833 contract with SOV Security will install security cameras at City Hall and the adjacent Development Services Building, the Palmdale Transportation Center, Palmdale Maintenance Yard and Palmdale Playhouse.
Additionally, access control systems — locks, key card entry and the like — will be installed at city facilities.
Bettencourt asked how these locations were chosen, noting that while there have not been crimes reported at the Palmdale Playhouse, there have been hundreds recorded at the city’s Park-and-Ride facilities.
She asked if the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had been consulted in making the location decisions and learned they were not consulted about statistics, although a deputy joined on the walk-through for the initial security assessment.
“I don’t understand how we don’t look at our hotspots and make those our first in terms of security,” Bettencourt said. “I am shocked they would do a security assessment without even reaching out (to law enforcement) to find where crime is occurring.”
The locations and priority for installation were based on a security assessment completed by consultant G4S about 18 months ago, IT Director Stuart Thompson said.
Locations were identified based on a number of factors, including traffic — such as at the Palmdale Transportation Center — and the number of children at the Palmdale Playhouse, City Manager Ronda Perez said.
Additionally, the Palmdale Transportation Center already has a security camera system that needed minor upgrades, making it “low-hanging fruit” to address quickly, she said.
“A person should be able to park their car at a Park-and-Ride in the city of Palmdale and not have to pray that it will still be there at the end of the day,” Bettencourt said.
Perez said the city has entered into negotiations with a portable security camera system to use at the Park-and-Ride sites and other locations as needed, separate from the security camera contract.
In addition to the Park-and-Ride locations, Councilmember Austin Bishop requested security cameras at the high-traffic Chimbole Cultural Center, in light of the damage done when a transient started a fire inside the building in December.
Such a system will be included as part of the process to rehabilitate the Center following the fire, Perez said.
