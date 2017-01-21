 
 
 
TODAY: Saturday, January 21, 2017
 

Trump takes charge of nation

WASHINGTON - Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald... Full Story

Trump signs order on health care

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump quickly assumed the mantle of the White House on Friday,... Full Story

Quartz Hill completes comeback

LANCASTER - Sequels aren't supposed to get better, but the third and final meeting between... Full Story

  

Main >

Seventeen Paraclete High School students were among those crowded onto the National Mall to watch as President Donald Trump took the oath of office.

... Full Story
More Main Headlines
• Deputies arrest man linked to ...
• After 60 years, Vegemite going home

View The Main Section

Second Front >

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump quickly assumed the mantle of the White House on Friday, making his first executive order one aimed at his predecessor's signature health care law and... Full Story

More Second Front Headlines
• Fires, bricks mark daylong D. ...
• 10 rescued from demolished hotel
• Officer: 'I thought I was ...
• NewsLine From ValleyPress wire services

View The Second Front Section

Business >

AmEx profit falls 8%

... Full Story

View The Business Section

Sports >

LANCASTER - Sequels aren't supposed to get better, but the third and final meeting between these two teams this season provided the best game yet. Quartz Hill defeated Eastside 69-64 in an... Full Story

More Sports Headlines
• Vasquez boys escape undefeated
• Lakers down Pacers, snap five-game ...
• Gipson guides Highland
• 

View The Sports Section

Home      Main      Second Front      Business      Classified      Sports      Daily Showcase      Valley Life

Annie's Mailbox | Letters | Obituaries | Opinion | Senior Scene | AV Lifestyle | Weather | William P. Warford | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Antelope Valley Press, Palmdale, California (661)273-2700 | All Content & Photography Rights Reserved | Website Designed By: AVWeb Designs