LANCASTER - A Los Angeles County Superior Court commissioner dismissed a request for a restraining order sought against Palmdale Water District board member Kathy Mac Laren by Wilsona School... Full Story

PORTLAND, Maine - The most powerful nor'easter in nearly two years brought heavy snow, powerful winds and even thunder and lightning to northern New England, leaving tens of thousands of people... Full Story

More Second Front Headlines

Globalization hit in '16

LONDON - Globalization, the path that the world economy has largely followed for decades, took some hefty blows in 2016.

The election of Donald Trump as ... Full Story