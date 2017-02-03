 
 
 
TODAY: Friday, February 03, 2017
 

Man's body found in vacant lot

LANCASTER - Sheriff's deputies searched Thursday for the roommate of a man found lying dead... Full Story

Police use backhoe to enter prison, end deadly standoff

Fuqua fills in nicely

LANCASTER - It was a scoring affair Thursday afternoon between Paraclete and Sierra Canyon,... Full Story

  

PALMDALE - After a lengthy discussion on how to handle California voters' Nov. 8 legalization of recreational marijuana use by adults, the City Council remained pretty much at square one.

... Full Story
SMYRNA, Del. - Police used a backhoe to breach a building at Delaware's largest prison early Thursday, ending what the governor called a "torturous" hostage standoff that left one guard dead.Full Story

GoPro reports 4Q loss

SAN MATEO - GoPro Inc. on Thursday reported a loss of $115.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Mateo-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per s... Full Story


LANCASTER - It was a scoring affair Thursday afternoon between Paraclete and Sierra Canyon, two Gold Coast teams trying to improve their position in the league standings. The teams combined for... Full Story

