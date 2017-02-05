 
 
 
TODAY: Sunday, February 05, 2017
 

Bryant retires after 44 years with AV Press

PALMDALE - After 44 years at the Antelope Valley Press, starting as a receptionist and working... Full Story

Pentagon chief an instant hit in Japan, South Korea

TOKYO - In his debut abroad as the first retired general to lead the Pentagon in more than... Full Story

Quartz Hill ends ill-fated trip

GOLETA - With several wrestlers batting illness and a key senior missing due to injury, the... Full Story

  

EDWARDS AFB - In more than three decades teaching science at Desert High School, Debbie Lewis has shepherded hundreds of students through the annual science fair, encouraging and prodding them... Full Story

• Pipelines could ease pain
• Old firetruck becomes new work ...
• NEWS YOU NEED

TOKYO - In his debut abroad as the first retired general to lead the Pentagon in more than half a century, Jim Mattis found that in Japan and South Korea his experience in uniform is seen as an... Full Story

• Administration to appeal judge's orders
• Pence: Gorsuch will join Supreme ...
• What the devil? Spaniards clang ...
• Resistance meets resistance as bills ...

It's that time of year again.

Your W-2, 1099s and other forms have probably landed in your mailbox. Now all you have to do is figure out the best way to file.

Options abound. The... Full Story


GOLETA - With several wrestlers batting illness and a key senior missing due to injury, the Quartz Hill High School boys wrestling team fell 51-24 to Bishop Alemany in the first round of the... Full Story

• Marauder women win sixth in ...
• 3-pointers spell defeat for AVC ...
• View from the sidelines
