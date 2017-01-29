 
 
 
TODAY: Sunday, January 29, 2017
 

Valley residents pray to keep community and leaders safe

PALMDALE - Prayer for the community and local leaders resounded Saturday along Sierra Highway... Full Story

Trump order sparks confusion, worry

WASHINGTON - Confusion, worry and outrage grew Saturday as President Donald Trump's crackdown... Full Story

League champs crowned

PALMDALE - Eight wrestlers won a league title again at the Golden League Finals on Saturday... Full Story

  

Main >

Antelope Valley residents have the highest rates of deaths due to heart disease, lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer and Alzheimer's disease in Los Angeles County, as well as the... Full Story

More Main Headlines
• Photographer's passion is life
• Frying time for tiny town's ...
• NEWS YOU NEED

View The Main Section

Second Front >

WASHINGTON - Confusion, worry and outrage grew Saturday as President Donald Trump's crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries took effect. Airlines blocked people... Full Story

More Second Front Headlines
• Trump: Draft plans to destroy ...
• Trump's Supreme Court pick OK?
• Cops ease rules on turbans, ...
• Santa Monica airport to close ...

View The Second Front Section

Business >

While many people save for and anticipate the costs associated with buying a home, not everyone realizes that selling a house also comes with its share of fees.

... Full Story

View The Business Section

Sports >

PALMDALE - Eight wrestlers won a league title again at the Golden League Finals on Saturday afternoon at Highland High School.

... Full Story
More Sports Headlines
• Clippers can't contain Curry
• Young stars ready for big ...
• 
• 

View The Sports Section

Home      Main      Second Front      Business      Classified      Sports      Daily Showcase      Valley Life

Annie's Mailbox | Letters | Obituaries | Opinion | Senior Scene | AV Lifestyle | Weather | William P. Warford | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy

Antelope Valley Press, Palmdale, California (661)273-2700 | All Content & Photography Rights Reserved | Website Designed By: AVWeb Designs