LANCASTER - Sequels aren't supposed to get better, but the third and final meeting between... Full Story

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump quickly assumed the mantle of the White House on Friday,... Full Story

Main >

Seventeen Paraclete High School students were among those crowded onto the National Mall to watch as President Donald Trump took the oath of office. ... ... Full Story

Second Front >

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump quickly assumed the mantle of the White House on Friday, making his first executive order one aimed at his predecessor's signature health care law and... Full Story

Business >

Sports >